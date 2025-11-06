"My own flat was burgled and...": Soha Ali Khan recalls robbery attempt at her Mumbai home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recalled the burglary attempt at her house and revealed how her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu dealt with the intruder.

While discussing the burglary incident that happened at her brother Saif Ali Khan's residence earlier this year, Soha Ali Khan, in an exclusive interview with ANI, recalled a burglary attempt that took place at her Mumbai home 10 years ago.

"My own flat was burgled, was broken into 10 years ago, and Kunal caught the thief. So for my mother, both her children's flats in Mumbai have been broken into. So then we feel like, oh, it's quite close to home, literally. We don't live in that house anymore, but when I lived there, it was on the first floor," said Soha Ali Khan.

The incident occurred in 2011, when Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were dating each other. A burglary attempt was carried out at Soha Ali Khan's flat.

When the couple heard an unusual voice, Kunal went in and saw the robber attempting to break into the residence.

As the robber tried to flee and lost his balance, Kunal rushed downstairs, overpowered him and handed him to the police.

While sharing her observations from the incident, the 'Tum Mile' actor said that her home was easily "accessible" from the road, which made the burglary attempt easier. She also believes that such incidents usually take place in the early mornings when everyone is "deep asleep".

She continued, "It was so easily accessible from the road. And now, of course, grills and things have been put into place, even in that building. Mumbai is quite a populated city. You know, I also lived on a road where there's a hospital and people are constantly working. These things tend to happen around 3 or 4 in the morning when you're probably deep asleep."

In January, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who allegedly entered his Bandra home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body.

Soha Ali Khan described the burglary incident at Saif's home as a result of a "security lapse in the building."

"At the time (Saif stabbing incident), we got the information in bits and pieces so I didn't understand for a while what was happening. I think now, with hindsight, that it was a very random incident that happened. It was a lapse in security. There was the person, the perpetrator, the thief, who didn't know which house he was in, and I think that. I think it was a lapse in the building security and in the flat security, which is, across the country now, people have addressed these lapses," said Soha Ali Khan.

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Soha is best known for her roles in films, including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns', and 'Chhorii 2'.

She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

