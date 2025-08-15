My Past Doesn't Cancel My Present Choices : Raj Kundra Hits Back at Trolls Over Kidney Donation Offer to Premanand Maharaj

Businessman and reality star Raj Kundra visited Spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. During his visit he said that, he wished to donate his kidney to Premanand Ji. Video of their conversation got viral on social media and trolled Raj and called his act as a publicity stunt. Raj has now break silence about the backlash he is facing, and responded to the trollers.

On Friday August 15, Raj Kundra posted on media handle and gave befitting reply to trollers. He stated that we live in strange world, were someone who chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another's life, it is called as PR stunt. He further added, "If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I’m not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me. My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more you might just save a life too.

Actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra had recently visited Vrindavan with her husband Raj Kundra to seek the blessings of Saint Premanand Maharaj. The atmosphere during the meeting was spiritual. Both of them listened to Premanand Maharaj with folded hands and also expressed their feelings. Meanwhile, one of Raj Kundra's statements surprised everyone. Raj said, 'I have been following you for the last 2 years. Before coming here, I used to get the answer to any question that came to my mind the very next day through your video. I have no questions. But I want to say this much that if I ever come to your service, I will give you one of my kidneys.'

What did Premanand Maharaj say on this? -

The people present there and even Shilpa herself were surprised to hear this. To this, Premanand Maharaj said, "No... no... you stay healthy, stay happy. I am very healthy by the grace of God. Until His call comes, this kidney will not take us. The truth is that when the call comes, someone has to go. But we accept your goodwill with all our hearts." This video is going viral on social media.