"My Queen": Janhvi Kapoor gets a PDA-filled shout-out from Shikhar Pahariya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor's performance in 'Param Sundari' not only impressed her fans but also left her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, in awe.

On Monday, Shikhar took to Instagram and sent out a PDA-filled shout-out to Janhvi.

Sharing a snip from the film, Shikhar wrote, "My dream, my queen (red heart and crown emojis) wow wow wow."

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Param Sundari' opened in theatres last Friday, receiving a decent reaction on its first day. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned a total of Rs 7.02 crore on Friday.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, 'Param Sundari' marks the first collaboration between Sidharth and Janhvi as co-stars, focused on a Punjabi munda and a Kerala girl. What follows next is a riot of fun and chaos as the two fall in love with each other.

Manjot Singh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

In October, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The film will hit theatres on October 2.It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Plot details surrounding the romantic-comedy still remain unknown.

