"My son, my friend, my superhero": Emraan Hashmi shares heartwarming post for cancer survivor son Ayaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Actor Emraan Hashmi on Saturday dropped a picture and a video of his son Ayaan Hashmi with an emotional note.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan revealed that today marks the day when Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer a decade ago.

Twinning in a black t-shirt and striking the same pose, the father-son duo smiled for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2CRVkIPBWa/?hl=en

Reflecting on the challenging journey, he wrote, "Been ten years since Ayaan's diagnosis on this very day.... The toughest phase of our lives, but with faith and hope, we overcame it. More importantly, he overcame it... and continues to stand strong. Immense gratitude for standing by us with your love and prayers."

Apart from this, Emraan posted another post featuring himself and his son.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2CT6WgNT8z/?hl=en&img_index=2

The video captured the moment in which Ayaan can be seen reading the title of the book that his father wrote for him. Ayaan heard saying, "Kiss Of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated cancer."

Along with the post, the actor wrote, "Always someone I can lean on. My son, my friend, my superhero - Ayaan!!!"

Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer in 2014. He battled hard for 5 years until he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3' in which he portrayed the role of an antagonist.

The film also starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Ater enthralling the audience with his performance in 'Tiger 3', Emraan Hashmi is all set to headline a digital series titled 'Showtime'.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor