"My son would have been just like him”: Saira Banu recalls her first meeting with SRK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have always had a close affinity with Shah Rukh Khan. The ‘Pathaan’ actor has always respected them and stood by Banu during Dilip Kumar's illness.

Saira wrote about their relationship with SRK in her recent post on her Instagram handle and praised the actor for his marvellous acting skills.

She mentioned, “The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there he would have been just like him.”

She recalled a memory with SRK and added, “One vivid memory I have is of a chance encounter with Shahrukh, where he humbly bowed before me, seeking blessings. As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn't help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib. Since that day, whenever Shahrukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings.”

“Interestingly, on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shahrukh lowered his head, saying, "Aaj Aapne Mere Baalon Par Hath Nahin Phera”, and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual.”

She continued, “Shahrukh Khan is a remarkable actor and also an incredibly sweet, well-mannered, and considerate individual. He would frequently grace us with his presence at various functions hosted at our house. Once, there was a special event for my company, and I had a strong desire for Shahrukh to do an interview. However, Shahrukh's hectic work schedule seemed almost insurmountable. Yet, with just a single text message from me, I was amazed to find him at my doorstep within a mere hour, willing to oblige and support my endeavour.”

The ‘Shagird’ actor further remembered how supportive was SRK always, “On the 7th of July, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shahrukh emerged as a beacon of solace. At that moment, his affection for the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan,' Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity.”

“What truly speaks volumes about Shahrukh's admiration for Sahib is when he arrived at our home to get the “Mughal-e-Azam” poster signed by Sahib and I believe that it's kept in his private theatre. It reflects his deep-rooted respect and affection for the cinematic legends who came before him,” she concluded.

Veteran actor Saira Banu was among the most well-known actresses of the 1960s and the early 1970s. She made her acting debut in the film industry with ‘Junglee’ in 1961. Later she gave several hits including ‘Shagird’, ‘Padosan’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, among others. She worked with actors like Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Biswajit Chatterjee, Joy Mukherjee, and others. Banu also appeared in ‘Pyar Mohabbat’ with Dev Anand. She acted opposite legendary actor Dilip Kumar in movies such as ‘Bairaag’, ‘Gopi’, and ‘Sagina’.

