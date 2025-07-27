"‘My Strength and Stamina Were Zero’: Kriti Sanon on Gaining 15 Kgs and Sacrificing Fitness for Her National Award-Winning Role in Mimi

As Mimi completes 4 years, it is time to revisit the extraordinary dedication that Kriti Sanon brought to her most defining performance. The actress, known for her glam avatar, stunned everyone when she completely transformed herself to play a surrogate mother in this emotional drama. What many may not know is that Kriti put on nearly 15 kilos for the role, embodying the physical and emotional journey of her character with complete authenticity.

Her portrayal of Mimi was not just a performance, it was a revelation. Kriti carried the film on her shoulders with grace, strength, and vulnerability, balancing the innocence of a young girl with the maturity of a mother to be. The emotional graph she navigated from aspiration to heartbreak to empowerment was lauded across the country. Her efforts were rightfully recognized when she received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi, cementing her status as one of the most versatile talents of her generation.

Whether it is a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, an air hostess in The Crew, or a dual role in Do Patti, Kriti has proved she can slip into any character with remarkable ease. But Mimi remains a milestone not just for her acting, but for the dedication it demanded physically and emotionally.

Reflecting on her journey once, Kriti had said “While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn't easy for Chubby Sanon either! And... I had kept Param Sundari for later so I have the motivation to get back in shape!Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3 months (not even yoga!), my stamina, strength, and flexibility had gone down to zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly.”

Four years later, Mimi still resonates. It was not just a film, it was Kriti’s breakthrough. A story that touched hearts and a performance that made the nation stand still and applaud.