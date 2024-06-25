“My Struggling Days Have Taught Me the Biggest Life Lessons”: Gagan Arora Recalls His Early Days In Showbiz Industry

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the riveting drama series Industry, which authentically captures the multifaceted nature of the Hindi film industry. The series chronicles the journey of an ambitious screenwriter, Aayush Verma, as he navigates through friendship, romance, and personal challenges, all while balancing success and failure in his volatile career. Produced by TVF, Industry features Gagan Arora, Chunky Panday, and Asha Negi in the lead roles.



Gagan Arora, who breathes life into the character of Aayush Verma, reminisces about his struggling days, saying, “I think my struggling days have taught me the biggest life lessons. Those were the days when I understood the true nature of the industry. The harsh reality is that once you become successful, things change. But one truly gets to know how the industry works during their struggling days. I started my journey as an assistant director. I have always been very fond of every aspect of the art of filmmaking. It has helped me keep my spirits high during testing times.”

Gagan further reveals, “My partner, my family, and my friends have selflessly helped me navigate my initial days of struggle. They have been the biggest pillars of support through my hardships. It made me realise that having your loved ones by your side does take you a long way.”