'My term ended': Prem Kumar on new team taking over at Kerala State Chalchitra Academy

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 1 With a new team taking over the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, outgoing interim Chairman and popular actor Prem Kumar on Saturday said there is nothing untoward in the development as his term had ended.

"It's the state government’s prerogative to appoint a new team as my term ended. No one needs to have any other thoughts that I was moved out because I had made an opinion. I am happy that I was able to do my job well," Prem Kumar said.

Prem Kumar had batted for the protesting ASHA workers, and this had irked the state government and given rise to speculations that he was shown the exit door due to that.

But speaking to IANS, state Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian said the term for a team to run the affairs of the Academy is three years.

"The new team has been constituted with Oscar award winner Resul Pookutty as the new Chairman. There is nothing to find fault with Prem Kumar, as since his term ended, and it's quite natural to bring in a new team... that’s the practice, and there is nothing else," he said.

Cherian added that the new team has a huge responsibility as it's they who have to conduct the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala - the signature event of the Kerala government.

Filmmaker Kukku Parameswaran has been appointed Vice Chairperson, and a 26-member governing body has been constituted, featuring names such as Amal Neerad, Syam Pushkaran, Nikhila Vimal, Sitara Krishnakumar, Sudheer Karamana, and B. Ragesh.

Pookutty’s appointment fills the vacancy created by director Ranjith’s resignation following the controversy over the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry.

Prem Kumar, who had been the Vice Chairman at the time, was given temporary charge after Ranjith stepped down.

Soon after taking over at the Academy, Pookutty expressed his happiness that this is the first time that someone from the technical side has been named as its Chairman.

"It’s a big responsibility and a challenge, and in Kerala, the society is an argumentative one. With the passing of time, changes are taking place everywhere, and it will happen here also. I will soon get in touch with the outgoing interim Chairman," the Oscar winner said.

