"My throat used to get dry...it was tough to learn": Konkona recalls speaking in UP accent in 'Omkara'

New Delhi [India], January 13 : National Film Award-winning actor Konkona Sensharma, who read Shakespeare as an English Literature degree student in college, says it was a tough act for a Bengali girl like her to speak in "Uttar Pradesh accent" for her role in Omkara, the Hindi-language adaptation of 'Othello.'

Apart from Konkona, director Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed crime drama that was released in 2006, also starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vivek Oberoi in leading roles.

Konkona, who portrayed the character of Indu Tyagi in the film, received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Recalling the film, Konkona said there were many established stars in the film.

"I was like they have asked me to do it...I just have to learn my lines and that accent. It was very tough to learn that UP accent being a Bengali. My throat used to become dry before every shot," Konkana said in an interview with ANI.

The film based on Shakespeare's 'Othello' and set in India, revolves around a half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla (Ajay) who abducts his lady love, Dolly Mishra (Kareena) from her family.

Due to his cleverness, he gets away with the kidnapping. A conspiracy, however, erupts when he denies his right-hand man, Langda Tyagi (Saif), a promotion. Ultimately, the plot threatens not only his relationship with Dolly but their lives and those of their associates as well. The film is still remembered because of its storyline and hit songs like 'Beedi Jalaile,' which featured actor Bipasha Basu.

The 'Wake Up Sid' actor also shared her experience of working with director Vishal Bhardwaj.

"He tells you what he wants and then he lets you do it. If you are not giving him what he wants, then he comes quietly and tells you the little things then he will get that out of you, which is wonderful. I remember how he spoke to me, it was beautiful, and that performance...I feel changed."

In December 2022, the makers announced a remake of 'Omkara'. However, no new update about the remake has been shared.

Konkona is currently seen in the crime thriller series 'Killer Soup' which also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series revolves around Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona), a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups.

'Killer Soup' is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

