"My ultimate favourite is Shah Rukh Khan..." says Miss World contestant Saroop Roshi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 : The 72nd Miss World Festival is currently being held in Hyderabad, and contestants from across the world are enjoying their time in the city.

As the event progressed, several participants shared their experiences in India and how warmly they were received.

Saroop Roshi, who is representing Malaysia, spoke about her favourite Bollywood actor, and who else could it be other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Roshi went on to add how special the visit has been for her and praised the people and the hospitality, calling it a "home away from home." She also mentioned being so impressed by the place that she called her mother to share her feelings.

"This is actually my fifth time here in India, but it's my first time in Telangana. It's beautiful. I mean, the people here, the hospitality, the love, you know, it's almost like your home, but away from home. I told my mom even yesterday on the phone, I was like, this is beautiful. You need to come, and she's coming very soon, so I can't wait for her and the rest of my family to experience Telangana," Roshi told ANI.

"...my ultimate favourite is, of course, Shah Rukh Khan. I think if you know Malaysia, you know we are obsessed with Shah Rukh Khan. We're obsessed with all his movies," she added.

Noemie Milne, representing Guadeloupe, is visiting India for the first time. She shared how touched she was by the kindness of the people she met.

"Actually, this is my first time in India and I really love it. Everyone is treating us so well. Actually, it's the first time in my life that I've met people who are so kind and generous," Milne told ANI.

Miss Ireland Jasmine Gerhardt also spoke about her visit. She said this is her second time in India, but her first time in Hyderabad. She expressed amazement at the beauty and sights of the city. She also visited a temple recently and was impressed by its design.

"So, my name is Jasmine Gerhardt, and I am Miss Ireland...I actually have been to India before. It's my second time in India..."

"But I've never been to Hyderabad, so it's nice to see it. It's amazing. I've seen so many beautiful sights, and yesterday we went to an amazing temple. I was so blown away by the infrastructure of the temple and just how impeccable it was. It was insane."

The event is set to conclude on May 31.

