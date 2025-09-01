“My Vision Is to Create Something for Women Who Appreciate Indian Craftsmanship”: Shanaya Kapoor on Co-Creating Indinoor

Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into a new role beyond cinema — that of a creator and storyteller in the world of design. Co-creating Indinoor, a fresh jewellery brand from the House of Isharya, the rising Bollywood star brings her contemporary eye and youthful energy to India’s timeless traditions.

For Shanaya, jewellery has always been personal. Growing up around her mother’s designs and watching fashion shape narratives in cinema, she developed a deep appreciation for the emotional power of adornment. With Indinoor, she translates that instinct into a brand for women who love Indian craftsmanship but want pieces that are modern, playful, and easy to wear.

“My vision is to create something for women who appreciate Indian craftsmanship but want pieces that are easy, fun, and fit effortlessly into their style — jewellery you actually want to wear,” says Shanaya Kapoor. “We’ve grown up seeing jewellery locked away or worn only on special occasions. Indinoor changes that — it’s about celebrating your style, choosing joy in the everyday, and making Indian jewellery truly your own.”

At the heart of Indinoor is Shanaya’s guiding philosophy — Jewels of Happiness. The collection reimagines polki, jadau, temple work, zircon, and more through bold chaandbalis, celebratory sets, and expressive designs crafted by master artisans. These aren’t heirlooms for vaults, but jewellery made to live in — festive yet effortless, glamorous yet grounded.

Her role in Indinoor goes far beyond being its face. From curating collections to shaping its tone of voice, Shanaya is deeply involved in the brand’s creative direction. Every piece reflects her belief that Indian jewellery should be inclusive, expressive, and reflective of one’s own story.

“With Isharya, we’ve built a brand that customers trust and love in the modern Indian jewellery space,” says Gauri Tandon, co-founder of Indinoor. “But we saw a clear gap — festive jewellery that still carried the glamour and craftsmanship we value, but in a way that feels effortless and current. When Shanaya and I spoke, the idea almost wrote itself. She instinctively understands her generation’s approach to style, and with Isharya’s backing, creating Indinoor together wasn’t just exciting — it was inevitable.”