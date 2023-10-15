"My wife told me, you should do it": Harbhajan Singh on how his wife encouraged him to walk the ramp at LFW 2023

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh talked about his experience of turning showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva and how his wife encouraged him to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

He told ANI, "My wife actually told me, 'you should walk the ramp'. Pawan (Sachdeva) asked me if I would walk. I told him I would but I wasn't really sure. My wife told me, you should do it. I am happy to be here. "

"For me fashion is comfort. You should wear whatever clothes you are comfortable in and add a bit of your own style to it," he added.

He looked dashing in a black long overcoat with trousers. The white infinity symbols printed on the garment enhanced its beauty. It looked more enticing because of the black-and-white contrast. The black shoes, which blend well with his attire, finished the look.

The official page of Lakme Fashion Week wrote, "@harbhajan3 and @kkamra for Pawan Sachdeva on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Pawan Sachdeva's 'Infinity' represents endless potential, eternal beauty, and timeless style. It draws inspiration from the universe, and the ever-expanding nature of human creativity and is an expression of limitless style and innovation. Each piece in this collection encapsulates the idea that fashion knows no bounds. The garments are made using a blend of comfortable and futuristic silhouettes, flowy fabrics and our embellishments top up and move hand in hand with our theme infinity."

'Bambai Meri Jaan' star Kritika Kamra also joined Harbhajan on the runway. The sizzling diva wore off white coloured top with a long coat and trousers. She captured everyone's attention with her elegance and grace.

