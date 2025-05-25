"My work has been acknowledged today, I'm happy about it..." says folk artist Jeevan Joshi as PM Modi lauds his journey in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25: Polio-affected folk artist Jeevan Chandra Joshi from Uttarakhand's Haldwani was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Despite living with physical challenges due to polio, Joshi (65) has spent more than three decades developing a rare art form he calls 'Baget' a craft where he turns the dry bark of pine trees into meaningful art.

While speaking to ANI, Joshi said he is happy that his work is now being "acknowledged."

"I have been doing this work for 30-35 years... I give training to children. Today, my work has been acknowledged. I am happy with this... I wish to open a training centre soon."

During the 122nd episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi lauded Joshi's journey and praised his strength despite being affected by polio, making it difficult for him to walk.

"I want to tell you about a wonderful person who is an artist as well as a living inspiration. His name is Jeevan Joshi; he is 65 years old. Now imagine how full of life someone must be if they have 'Jeevan' in their name. Jeevan ji lives in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. During his childhood, polio took away the strength of his legs, but polio could not steal his courage," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister hailed Joshi for his aspirations to fly high despite enduring challenges due to the highly infectious disease that has affected his leg

"Even though his walking speed slowed down, his mind kept soaring on every flight of imagination. In this flight, Jeevan ji gave birth to a unique art... he named it 'Baget.' In this, he makes beautiful art pieces from the dry bark that falls off pine trees. The very bark, which people generally consider useless, becomes a heritage as soon as it comes into Jeevan ji's hands," PM Modi added.

Praising Jeevan Joshi, PM Modi said his work is not just art but a 'sadhna.' "Every creation of his bears the fragrance of the soil of Uttarakhand. Sometimes it is the folk instruments of the hills, and at times, it seems as if the soul of the hills has permeated that wood. Jeevan ji's work is not just art; it is a sadhana," he added.

