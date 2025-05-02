Mysskin comes onboard the unit of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game'

Chennai, May 2 The makers of director Nahas Hidhayath's eagerly awaited Malayalam film, 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Friday welcomed one of Tamil cinema's top directors Mysskin onboard the project.

Taking to his timelines on social media, director Nahas Hidhayath wrote, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the multifaceted, incredibly talented Mysskin Sir to the #ImGame team! Get ready for an exciting game ahead!"

Ace director and actor Mysskin, for his part, responded by posting a story on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "I am thrilled to be a part of the incredibly talented team #IMGame. Get ready for an exciting game ahead."

Mysskin is only the second actor to be welcomed aboard the unit. The first actor to be named as part of the unit, after Dulquer Salmaan, was Antony Varghese, who is best known for his performance in the hit film, 'Angamalay Diaries'.

Antony Verghese, whose screen name happens to be Pepe, responding to the welcome accorded by the unit, wrote, "Game on! Ready to play! Excited to be on board for #IMGame. Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride!#RollYourDice"

The film's title poster, which was released a while ago, shows two hands, one placed over the other. While one of the hands holds a playing card, the other hand seems to have a bandage, suggesting an injury.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design will be by Deepak Parameshwaran.

