Mystery of Karan Johar’s singlehood is finally solved by Kapil Sharma

Mumbai, Sep 14 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed the romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, opened up on his relationship or companionship woes.

On Saturday, the trailer of the second season of the streaming comedy sketch show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ was unveiled, and it shows KJo as the part of the line-up which also features Alia Bhatt, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhavi Kapoor.

Incidentally, Karan has his own chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’ which is much older and iconic than Kapil’s show. On the famous couch of his chat show, Karan has materialised or ‘manifested’ many love stories from B-town including that of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to name a few.

But KJo himself hasn’t enjoyed constant companionship. He spoke about the same in the trailer of Kapil’s show as well. The trailer shows KJo saying, “Bahut logo’n ka rishta maine aage baddhaya hai lekin dekho main khud single hoon (I have helped so many love stories come to fruition but look at me, I’m single)”.

To this Kapil said, “Halwai khud apni mithaiyan nahi khata” sending KJo into a fit of laughter.

KJo has been romantically linked to a few people in the past. However, he hasn’t been involved in a long-term relationship with anyone as yet. In 2016, he welcomed his two children, Yash and Roohi via surrogacy.

The season 2 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. The season will also feature the T20 World Cup winners who are exceptionally brilliant at charades, and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 is set to drop on September 21 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor