'Naagin' fame Anurag Vyas on his role in 'Aashiqana'

Mumbai, May 24 'Naagin' actor Anurag Vyas is excited to play an antagonist in the upcoming series 'Aashiqana'.

He says: "I'm excited to play a negative role in Aashiqana. I will be seen as Shyam who has dual personalities. He pretends to be a gentleman in front but he has all evil plans behind. I act to be handicapped, suffering from Polio in the show. It's a very interesting and challenging character."

Anurag, who was last seen in TV show, 'Rakshabandhana Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal', says he is excited to meet Gul Khan, who will be seen directing and producing the series, 'Aashiqana'.

He adds: "I'm really excited to work with Gul khan ma'am. I have always loved and admired her shows. Its like a dream come true for me. I'm making my digital debut with her show. As an actor I will get so much to learn from her. I see it as an opportunity."

Anurag, who began his acting career with 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and was later seen in 'Bhakharwadi', 'Dil Ye Ziddi Hai', among others.

