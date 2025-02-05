'Naanum Oru Penn' actress Pushpalatha passes away at 87

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 : Veteran South Indian actress Pushpalatha passed away at the age of 87 in Chennai on February 4, her family said.

She died after prolonged illness. The funeral of the actress was held today.

In her illustrious career, the actress Pushpalatha has shared screens with superstars including M.G. Ramachandran ( MGR), Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan.

The actress has appeared in several films including iconic titles like 'Sarada', 'Paar Magaley Paar', 'Naanum Oru Penn', 'Yarukku Sontham', 'Thaaye Unakkaga', 'Karpooram', 'Jeevanaamsam', 'Dharisanam', 'Kalyanaraman', 'Sakalakala Vallavan', 'Simla Special', and Puthu Vellam.

She worked across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, sharing the screen with legendary actors such as Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth.

Apart from acting, Pushpalatha was also a Bharatanatyam dancer. She also have produced two films during her career. Pushpalatha became the face of Lux soap advertisements in 1964.

After the demise, the fans and well-wishers expressed their heartfelt condolences on the social media. Tributes also poured in from the film industry as they remembered her contribution to the South movie industry.

Actor Kayal Devaraj who is known for films like 'Sangathamizhan', 'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene', and 'En Aaloda Seruppa Kaanom' expressed his condolences for the actress.

"Actor And Producer A.V.M.Rajan Sir Wife, Actress And Producer Pushpalatha Madam (Age 86) Passed Away." wrote Kayal through his X handle.

https://x.com/kayaldevaraj/status/1886824171130511798?

Pushpalatha was survived by her husband, veteran actor AVM Rajan, their two daughters, and grandchildren.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor