'Naatu Naatu' creates history at Golden Globe; Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman congratulate team 'RRR'

It's a great day for India as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023.

The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Reacting to the win, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote,"What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaanigaru !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you."

https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets/status/1612992624511836162

Music composer AR Rahman also congratulated the RRR team.

"Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats@ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team," Rahman tweeted.

https://twitter.com/arrahman/status/1612993411673624577

Actress Alia Bhatt, who played a pivotal role in RRR, reacted to the big news with a string of red heart emojis.

RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the ceremony along with Naatu Naatu's creator MM Keeravaani.

The film is also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor