‘Naatu Naatu’ Is an Ode to Legends Chiranjeevi Garu and Balakrishna Babai: “A Memory of What If His Father and My Uncle Danced”

Jr. NTR created a storm worldwide with his performance in S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which became a global sensation. The film showcased one of Jr. NTR’s finest performances on the big screen. It earned international acclaim, especially for the song Naatu Naatu, which won Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2023. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s electrifying performance, energy, and chemistry had the world dancing to its beats.

Recently, Jr. NTR attended a live concert at the Royal Albert Hall alongside director Rajamouli and Ram Charan. During the event, he acknowledged the song’s global success and revealed it was an ode to legends like his uncle Balakrishna Babai and Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi. Jr. NTR reflected on the emotional significance that the song held, saying, “You know his father was known to be one of the greatest dancers, my uncle was also known to be a very good dancer. So I think this song will be a memory of what if his father and my uncle danced, and this is an ode to fabulous great dancers Chiranjeevi Garu and Balakrishnan Babai.”

RRR will forever be one of the biggest films, not only for Jr. NTR but for the entire country. His stellar performance, alongside Ram Charan, brought global recognition to Indian cinema and showcased Jr. NTR's acting brilliance. Talking about his upcoming projects, Jr. NTR is currently filming for the highly anticipated NTRNeel, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is expected to be another grand spectacle, promising intense action and a powerful performance.