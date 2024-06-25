Nad Sham, Suman Rao starrer 'The Heist' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Makers of Nad Sham, Suman Rao and Nandini Gupta starrer 'The Heist' have unveiled the release date of the film.

'The Heist' is all set to release on July 19.

The film features Nad Sham as the lead. Apart from Nad, the film also features Suman Rao, Miss India Winner and Miss World Runner-Up 2019, and Nandini Gupta, Miss India World Winner 2023.

Directed by Aditya Aawaandhe and penned by the talented writer Nikita Chaturvedi, the film is produced by Farheen Vencapah and Yash Modhave, 'The Heist' is the production house's first Hindi film, with plans for 3-4 more films in the pipeline.

Taking to his Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "'THE HEIST' FIRST LOOK POSTER OUT... 19 JULY RELEASE... #FirstLook poster of #TheHeist, which arrives in *cinemas* on 19 July 2024.Introducing #NadSham, #SumanRao and #NandiniGupta with #SiddhanthKapoor in an important role."

While talking about casting Nad Sham, director Aditya Aawaandhe shared that he was looking for a fresh face and after the audition he found Nad perfect for the role.

"We were looking for a fresh face to bring the character to life. When Nad (Sham) auditioned, it was evident that he was the perfect fit. His charisma, intensity, and ability to embody the character were unparalleled. I am confident that his performance will leave a lasting impact on the audience," he said in a statement.

Nad Sham also expressed his excitement about being part of the project and added, "Being a part of 'The Heist' has been an incredible journey. My character in the movie is that of a complex and challenging personality, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring him to life. Working with such a talented team has been a rewarding experience, and I can't wait for audiences to see our hard work come to fruition."

'The Heist' revolves around Ananya (Suman Rao), a modern-day Robin Hood, and Neel (Nad Sham), a master con artist, whose paths cross through the Dark Web.

