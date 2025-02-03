Nadaaniyan First Song: Ishq Mein, First Track From Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie With Khushi Kapoor Released

Netflix on Monday released the first song from Nadaaniyan, a romantic film starring debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The song, titled Ishq Mein, focusses on the romantic chemistry between the two characters.Directed by debutant director Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta & Somen Mishra. Ishq Mein, is a soulful celebration of love in its purest form, promising to leave audiences captivated. The track is composed by the acclaimed musical duo Sachin-Jigar, lyrics by the legendary Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by the powerhouse of talent Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur. ‘Ishq Mein’ was unveiled at the Next on Netflix event, where Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor performed to the song and enthralled the audience, followed by Karan Johar sharing information about the film – Nadaaniyan, the music of the film and much more.

Ishq Mein sets the perfect tone of love, with a melody that tugs at the heartstrings and a chemistry that’s bound to be unforgettable, the track is set to become the anthem of love for this generation. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s chemistry in Ishq Mein is the kind that makes you believe in love all over again. From dreamy glances to heart-skipping moments, this song is everything we adore about old-school romance but with a fresh, Gen-Z spin.

Watch:

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares his excitement about his grand debut, saying, “My dream has finally come true with Nadaaniyan. I’m thrilled to see myself on the big screen and to be part of this incredible journey. From the very first time I heard Ishq Mein, I was completely captivated. The music is so infectious and has such a unique vibe that it has had me hooked on to it. A massive shoutout to the entire music team for bringing this beautiful song to life. I’m eagerly looking forward to the moment when the audience gets to experience the energy and magic, we’ve created together.”

Khushi Kapoor, who exudes elegance and effortless charm, shares, "Ibrahim and I had the best time bringing ‘Ishq Mein’ to life, and it is one of my favourite tracks from the Nadaaniyan album. It makes you want to dream, to feel, to get lost in its rhythm. We hope audiences feel the same magic.”

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar expressed, “We wanted Ishq Mein to have an eternal, all-consuming love vibe—something that stays with listeners long after they hear it. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s words, paired with the incredible voices of Sachet, Asees, and our own rendition, brought this vision to life.”

Nadaaniyan gears up to unfold its story of love and take audiences on a whirlwind of emotions,

and promises to be the perfect blend of mischief, self-discovery, and heart-fluttering romance. The film will be releasing worldwide on Netflix is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.