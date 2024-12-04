Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Nagarjuna Akkineni Pens Down Emotional Note For Newlyweds; Shares Exclusive Photos

The grand wedding of South Indian Actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala took place at Annapurna Studios, a venue deeply rooted in the legacy of Naga Chaitanya's family. The couple had an intimate wedding and was decked up in traditional attire. The couple’s wedding, which unfolded over an impressive 8-hour ceremony, was a beautiful celebration of time-honored traditions and cultural rituals. Nagarjuna Akkineni shared images from the big day and wrote a heartfelt post.

Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He further added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first crossed paths at a work event in Mumbai in 2022. Chaitanya was there for the launch of his OTT show, while Sobhita was promoting her own project on the same platform. This initial interaction sparked a friendship that soon blossomed into romance, particularly after they were seen together at a birthday party in Hyderabad.