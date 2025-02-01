Naga Chaitanya is a great human being to hang out with, says Aamir Khan

Chennai, Feb 1 Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has praised young actor Naga Chaitanya, who plays the lead in director Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming film ‘Thandel’, calling him a great human being to hang out with.

Participating in a trailer launch event that was held recently, Aamir Khan marked his presence and opened up about Naga Chaitanya’s dedication to his craft.

He heaped praise on Naga Chaitanya and opened up about his equation with the ‘Thandel’ actor.

“He’s an ideal co-star to have. He’s absolutely on the ball, a complete game player. We had such a great time working together. He’s absolutely on the ball for every shot, doesn’t miss a beat, and is a great human being to hang out with. We couldn’t have asked for anything better. It was an amazing experience of working with him, and it got us really close together,” said Aamir Khan.

The recently released trailer of ‘Thandel’ gave a glimpse into its action-packed and rugged world. The upcoming love-action-drama film is based on the real-life incident of 20 fishermen from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, who waded unintentionally into international waters because of a storm and as a result, were captured by Pakistani forces.

The film also has a romantic story to narrate. While Naga and Sai headline the film as the protagonists, Sundip R Ved plays the role of an antagonist.

'Thandel' boasts an impressive crew. It has National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring music, Shamdat handling cinematography and National Award winner Naveen Nooli as its editor. Srinagendra Tangala heads the art department. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

'Thandel' is scheduled to release in the theatres on February 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor