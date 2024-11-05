Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer 'Thandel' to hit cinemas on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : The makers of the anticipated film 'Thandel', starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, locked the release date on Tuesday.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, the film's production is nearing completion, and the makers have officially announced the release date by unveiling a special romantic poster featuring the lead actors.

Taking to X handle, Naga Chaitanya treated fans with new poster along with release date.

"#Thandel GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON FEBRUARY 7TH, 2025 #ThandelonFeb7th," he captioned the post.

The poster captures the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, set against a picturesque ocean backdrop.

Thandel will be hitting the screens on February 7, 2025.

The film has already created a strong buzz, with the teaser and posters receiving positive responses. Fans are excited to see the much-loved pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi reunite on screen after their blockbuster hit 'Love Story', directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and it promises a compelling mix of love, action, drama, and adrenaline rushing moments. The film also boasts an impressive crew, including National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad for the music, Shamdat handling cinematography, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. The art department is headed by Srinagendra Tangala.

