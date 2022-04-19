Naga Chaitanya set to tie the knot again after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Naga Chaitanya's marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu came to an end after the duo announced their separation in October last year. Taking to social media, the duo in a joint statement informed fans that they are parting ways.Months after their split, Naga broke his silence on divorce with Samantha and shared that divorce was the best decision going forward. Now, a report in ABP Live suggests that Naga Chaitanya might marry soon.

The report says that Naga Chaitanya is devastated after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It seems he is feeling very lonely and demotivated. The actor is thinking of remarriage. However, he is very sure that he will not marry someone who is an actress or from the industry. The report suggested that Naga Chaitanya is mentally and emotionally preparing himself to marry and settle down once again. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 in Goa. After the ex-couple announced their separation, Samantha was trolled brutally as her fans were disappointed with the Family Man 2 actress for ending her marriage like this. In an interview, Samantha talked about the tough phase after separation and shared that she thought she was weaker and would "crumble and die". Although the ex-couple chose to not reveal the reason behind their split, various reports suggested that Chaitanya's family wasn't happy with Samantha's decision to continue doing bold roles and item numbers post marriage.