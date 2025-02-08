Naga Chaitanya shares how he got the dialect right for ‘Thandel’

Mumbai, Feb 8 Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released theatrical film ‘Thandel’, has shared how he approached his part in the film.

The film tells the story of the actor’s lead character, who ventures out into the sea and accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, where he is arrested. The actor spoke with IANS, and shared how he prepared for the dialect in the film.

He told IANS, “Once I went to Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, I met the local community and observed them and their lifestyle, how they lived and their challenges. Just hearing all their stories, I sort of marinated in all of that and came back. Me and Chandu put it down in a very cinematic language. So the kind of preparations was, one was the physical appearance as such, the growing my hair, my beard, there's a certain kind of tan that they have because they're out in the ocean all the time and exposed to that salty air. So that tan we had to work on”.

He further mentioned, “Apart from that, the Srikakulam slang, the dialect that we have chosen for ‘Thandel’, that took me a lot of time. I had some tuition for that and some coaching on that and during dubbing extensively had to sit in, and make sure that the sound was coming right. So this took a lot of time, the dialect. And of course, the body language and the dances and the fights, all that we had workshops for and spent some time on that as well”.

Earlier, the actor shared his opinion on the growing dominance of Indian cinema on the global stage.

The actor recently spoke with IANS in Mumbai ahead of his film’s release, and spoke about Indian cinema and its growing influence on the world.

He told IANS, “I am very happy that the language barrier has blurred and our content is travelling world over because an actor, a director or any technician wants their content to get the maximum exposure. We only want our efforts to be seen, the world is also very curious about Indian culture and stories from our land”.

“With all of us coming together and with so much collaborative efforts happening, there is only a new wave of content which is going to come out”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor