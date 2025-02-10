Naga Chaitanya tells dad Nagarjuna: Your appreciation is true success for me!

Chennai, Feb 10 Responding to his dad Nagarjuna’s recent post congratulating him and the team of his film Thandel on the film’s success, actor Naga Chaitanya has now thanked his dad and told him that it was his appreciation that meant true success for him.

On Sunday, actor Nagarjuna, who was delighted with Thandel’s performance at the box office, wrote a lengthy post in which he congratulated the entire unit of Thandel and told his son that he was proud of him.

Nagarjuna wrote, “Dear @chay_akkineni, Proud of you my son! I have watched you push boundaries, face challenges, and give your heart to the craft. Thandel is not just another film—it is a testament to your relentless passion, your courage to dream big, and your hard work.”

Nagarjuna further said,“To all the Akkineni fans—you have stood by us like family, and Thandel’s success is as much yours as it is ours. Thank you for your endless love and support! Gratitude.”

He also thanked Allu Aravind, who presented the film, and producer Bunny Vas. Complimenting the team, Nagarjuna wrote, “Congratulations to the amazingly talented @Sai_Pallavi92 you never cease to amaze, the genius @ThisIsDSP you rock, the Raising Star director @chandoomondeti and the fabulous #Thandel team for making this moment unforgettable!”

Responding to his dad’s post, Naga Chaitnya wrote, “Thank you naana . Your appreciation is true success for me :)”

The film, which hit screens on February 7, has taken a strong opening and got positive reviews. It is based on a true story in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned.

National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for Thandel, which has cinematography by Shamdat. National Award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala has led the art department of the film unit. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' was produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

