Naga Chaitanya to honour grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao by donning 'pancha' on his big day

Mumbai, Dec 3 Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who is set to tie the knot with Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala, is honouring his family’s legacy amidst all the celebrations and wedding festivities. The actor will be seen paying tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style, on Wednesday.

The actor will don the 'pancha' during the wedding ceremony. The decision has struck an emotional chord with fans, who have taken to social media to praise Naga Chaitanya for his simplicity and reverence for his roots.

Recently, the couple’s 'mangal snaanam' ritual become a viral sensation for its heartfelt simplicity. The couple is set to hold an 8-hour-long wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which is a 22-acre property located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

It was earlier revealed on Tuesday that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will attend the wedding ceremony of the couple along with his family.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Sobhita recently celebrated her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower. The actress shared heartfelt moments from the event, including pictures of her seeking blessings from elders, setting the tone for a deeply cultural and meaningful union.

According to the reports, for her big day, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paying homage to her roots. Additionally, she has opted for a white khadi saree handwoven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, paired with a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya. These choices reflect their shared appreciation for timeless artistry and heritage.

