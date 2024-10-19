Naga Chaitanya twins with fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala in black, shares selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Indial, October 19 : Actor Naga Chaitanya on Saturday dropped a selfie with his fiancee and actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Taking to his Instagram, Naga Chaitanya treated fans with picture with Sobhita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

The picture captures the couple in a lift posting for a selfie.

Twinning in black, Chaitanya sported grey shirt with black trousers and matching jacket, while Sobhita opted for a stylish black top and blue jeans, with a denim jacket tied around her waist.

The duo also completed their look with pair of sunglasses.

"Everything everywhere all at once," Naga Chaitanya captioned the post.

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends.

Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Along with the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni"

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

If reports are to be believed, the newly engaged couple met a few months after Naga's divorce with Samantha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor