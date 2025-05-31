Naga Chaitanya Wishes Wife Sobhita Dhulipala on Her Birthday with Adorable Vacation Selfie (See Pic)

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her birthday 33rd birthday on May 31st and her husband and popular South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya can't keep calm. He wished his wife by sharing a special post. He shared a selfie from their vacation.

Naga Chaitanya wrote 'Happy Birthday my Lady @sobhitad." The selfie shows him in a black t-shirt, with Sobhita resting her head on his shoulder, wearing a stylish white top. Both are wearing black sunglasses and smiling.

Naga and Sobhita married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, in an eight-hour ceremony celebrating Telugu traditions. Sobhita told Vogue that the timing of their marriage was perfect, adding, "Before I knew him, I didn’t think he’d be so grounded... If he really likes something or someone, he finds joy in being completely devoted to it."

In February 2025, Sobhita began shooting for her untitled project in Hyderabad, reported by India Today. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the romantic action thriller film 'Thandel' opposite Sai Pallavi