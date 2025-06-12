Nagarjuna Akkineni on the Kuberaa Cast: “Everyone Brought Their Magic – I’m Just Lucky To Be a Part of It”

At the grand Kuberaa song launch event in Mumbai, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni spoke from the heart as he shared his excitement about the cast and crew of the film. He said the magic truly began after he came on board—and everything else just fell into place. Nagarjuna was full of praise for his co-stars, especially Jim Sarbh. Calling him “impossible in the best way,” he shared how Jim’s powerful performance and command over Telugu dialogues pushed him to raise his own game. “My God, this man is impossible. He really put me on my toes—and the way he delivered his Telugu dialogues, even better than me!”

He also warmly acknowledged his long-time friend Dalip Tahil, and then turned to Rashmika Mandanna with deep appreciation and affection.“She’s a powerhouse of talent. Just look at her filmography over the last three years. It’s outstanding… Rashmika, it was such a pleasure. I’ve worked with you before, but this time, after I saw the dubbing and watched the film, I just had to call you. You’re brilliant in the film. She’s going to make all of you laugh—so much.” Nagarjuna also took a moment to appreciate the four newcomers in the film who weren’t present at the event, saying their performances were so good, he couldn’t believe they were newcomers. He didn’t forget the film’s music either, praising Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) for giving Kuberaa its emotional and musical soul.

“What music he’s given for the film! Even though we’re not lip-syncing them, the songs and background score completely elevate the film.”Talking about the newly launched track Pi-Pi-Pi-Pidundum, he smiled as he added, “You just can’t forget that!” Nagarjuna ended by speaking about Dhanush, calling him one of the finest actors he’s ever worked with. “On set, he was completely into his character. It’s unbelievable how he does that. Hats off to Dhanush. I’m so glad I got to work with him.”

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is co-produced by Vipul Agarwal and Manish Vasisth. Mugafi presents the film in North India and is also leading its distribution across the northern region.Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. With music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.