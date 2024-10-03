Nagarjuna Files Complaint Against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Over Comments on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's Divorce

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has lodged a formal complaint against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha following her controversial comments regarding the divorce of his son, Naga Chaitanya, and ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya shared a scanned image of the complaint letter on social media.

Surekha linked KTR, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, to the couple's separation, alleging that he had tapped the phones of actresses and blackmailed them. "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom Samantha's divorce happened... He used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them," Surekha stated. She further claimed KTR made them drug addicts and stated, "Everyone knows this. Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, several BRS leaders as well as superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu condemned her remarks.

Samantha took to her Instagram story on Wednesday evening to issue a statement, clarifying that her divorce was based on "mutual consent and amicable" terms, with no political conspiracy involved. She also requested people to stop speculating about her divorce.

"To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength," the statement read.

Naga Chaitanya also condemned Surekha's allegations as "absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable.

"The decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults," his statement read.

Addressing the rumors as "baseless and completely ridiculous," the actor added, "However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family."

"Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful," he added.

Following the backlash, Surekha retracted her statements, clarifying, "My comments are meant to question a leader's belittling of women and not to hurt your sentiments. If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments."