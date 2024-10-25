Nagarjuna invites Big B, Chiranjeevi for ANR Award ceremony

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 : Nagarjuna invited veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi for ANR Award ceremony.

On Friday, Nagarjuna took to X and met Chiranjeevi formally to invite him to the ANR Award ceremony.

This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my father, ANR garu! 🎉 Honoured to invite @SrBachchan ji and Megastar @KChiruTweets garu to the ANR Awards 2024 to mark this milestone! 🙏 Let’s make this award function unforgettable! 🙌… pic.twitter.com/hFylBsEfxq — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 25, 2024

The Akkineni family would honour Chiranjeevi with the ANR Award and it will be presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Nagarjuna also shared pictures from his meeting with Chiranjeevi.

The award ceremony, which will be held on the 28th of this month, promises to be a memorable event, to be attended by a host of celebrities from the film industry.

The ANR award has previously been bestowed upon iconic personalities such as Devanand, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, S S Rajamouli, Hema Malini, Shyam Benegal, Sridevi B Kapoor, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Devi, Vyjayantimala Bali and Balachander.

