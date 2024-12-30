Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Express Heartfelt Thanks to PM Modi for Akkineni Nageswara Rao Tribute

Akkineni Nageswara Rao, commonly known as ANR, was a prominent Indian actor and film producer, primarily recognized for his immense contributions to Telugu cinema. During today's Mann Ki Baat (radio programme), Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The Akkineni family was overwhelmed after this and thanked PM for his sweet gesture.

The Akkineni family recently celebrated the centenary year of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) with a series of events honoring his remarkable contributions to Telugu cinema. Adding to the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to ANR during his Mann Ki Baat address on December 29, alongside other film icons like Raj Kapoor, Mohammad Rafi, and Tapan Sinha.

Sharing a clip of PM Modi’s tribute, actor Nagarjuna thanked the Prime Minister on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work. #ANRLivesON #IndianCinema.” Actor Naga Chaitanya also expressed his gratitude, stating, “Thank you Shri Modi ji @narendramodi for your wonderful words about ANR Garu’s artistic merit and his efforts that have played a key role in shaping the brilliant Telugu film industry as we know it today. Means a lot to hear these words from a stalwart like you! Blessed and immensely grateful.”

Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. 🙏

ANR’s Legacy

Akkineni Nageswara Rao, affectionately known as ANR, had a stellar seven-decade-long career that elevated Telugu cinema to new heights. Known for iconic films such as Tenali Ramakrishna, Vipra Narayana, and Bhakta Tukaram, ANR was celebrated for his dedication to portraying Indian traditions and cultural values on screen.

In 2011, ANR was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. His last film, Manam, brought together three generations of the Akkineni family—Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, and Amala Akkineni—marking a fitting conclusion to his illustrious career.

In the same address, the Prime Minister also acknowledged Raj Kapoor for introducing India’s soft power through films, Mohammad Rafi for his magical voice that continues to captivate audiences, and Tapan Sinha for his socially conscious filmmaking.

Born on September 20, 1923, in Ramapuram, Andhra Pradesh, he passed away on January 22, 2014, in Hyderabad due to cardiac arrest after battling colon cancer.