Nagarjuna wraps up dubbing for Sekhar Kammula's 'Kuberaa'

Chennai, June 7 The makers of director Sekhar Kammula's highly anticipated pan-Indian movie, ‘Kuberaa’, featuring actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead, have disclosed that actor Nagarjuna has now completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

The makers of the film, through the official handle of the film on X, said, "King @iamnagarjuna garu wraps his dubbing for #Kuberaa. Get ready to witness his power-packed presence from June 20th. In cinemas June 20, 2025."

The film has triggered huge expectations amongst fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that the makers of the film have already disclosed that actor Dhanush plays a character called Deva in the film.

It may be recalled that Dhanush, at the audio launch of 'Kuberaa', had praised the film's director Sekhar Kammula, calling him “a pure soul, like a divine angel.”

Dhanush also recalled his first scene for the film which he said he shot barefoot and under the scorching Tirupati sun. The actor shot the scene, dressed in rags. The experience, he said, had reminded him of life’s essential truths, much like his time filming 'Raanjhaana' in Banaras, amidst funeral pyres.

“Greed, money, worldly pleasures—they’re nothing,” the actor had said. “What matters is a pure soul. 'Kuberaa' will make you realize that. I am 2000% confident about the impact this film will have.”

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film will also feature actors Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film, which is to hit screens on June 20 this year, is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush has joined hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, ‘Kuberaa’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

