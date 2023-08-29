Nagarjuna's new film titled 'Naa Saami Ranga'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 : On the occasion of his 64th birthday, veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni surprised his fans with the announcement of his new film titled 'Naa Saami Ranga'.

Popular choreographer Vijay Binni who worked on many noted movies is making his directorial debut with the movie.

Marking the superstar's birthday, the makers unveiled the film's release date and unveiled Nagarjuna’s first look poster from the film.

Nagarjuna also gave a glimpse of his look from the film

The update has left fans excited.

"Vintage Nag is back," a social media user commented.

"Wow. It looks so interesting," another one wrote.

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani will be scoring the music for the movie, which will be out in January 2024.

The film, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi via his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, also stars actor Karuna Kumar.

