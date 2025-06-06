Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni gets married to Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 : Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, married his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad on Friday.

The marriage ceremony was a star-studded affair as many renowned celebrities attended the event.

Akhil's brother, Naga Chaitanya, was also present at the wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding followed traditional Telugu-style wedding ceremony rituals.

As per the viral photos, Akhil wore a simple shirt, while his better half, Zainab, was seen in an ivory saree matched with diamond jewellery. Other celebrities who attended the wedding included Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Prashanth Neel.

The wedding of Akhil Akkineni came over six months after the actor announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Ravdjee through an Instagram post.

"Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged," wrote Akhil Akkineni while announcing his engagement.

This is the second marriage in superstar Nagarjuna's family in recent years. Last year, the actor's son, Naga Chaitanya, got married to his girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery.

Nag Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. The couple officially announced their relationship in August this year by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony.

"What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting," wrote the couple in a joint post, while quoting a translated text from A K Ramanujan's Kurunthogai.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

