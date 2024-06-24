Nagarjuna’s Staff Pushes Specially-Abled Fan At Mumbai Airport; Superstar Issues Apology After Video Goes Viral

A recent video, widely shared on social media, showing actor Nagarjuna‘s bodyguard shoving a fan with a disability who approached for a selfie at an airport, has left netizens enraged. The incident sparked outrage online, prompting Nagarjuna, who stars in the upcoming film Kubera, to issue an apology.

Nagarjuna took notice and shared the clip on X (formerly called Twitter), and wrote in the caption, "This just came to my notice...this shouldn't happened!!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!". In the clip, Nagarjuna can be seen walking through the airport surrounded by his bodyguards. The actor did not notice at that time when a fan eagerly approached to meet him. One user wrote, "It's disheartening".

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film Kubera's first look was unveiled by the makers. The Sekhar Kammula directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in important roles. The film, jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations Private Limited banner, is being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and the director. Sekhar Kammula is known for helming popular Telugu films such as Godavari, Happy Days, and Love Story.Apart from Kubera, Nagarjuna will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Mohan Raja. It will also star Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Madan, Akhil Akkineni and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.