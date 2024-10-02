Nagarjuna's wife Amala Akkineni condemns Congress' K Surekha's "venomous" remarks, asks Rahul Gandhi to make her retract statement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 : After actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, his wife Amala Akkineni slammed Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her controversial remark linking Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao for the separation between actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On Wednesday evening, Amala took to her official Instagram handle to condemn Surekha's remarks.

The letter read, "Shocked to hear a woman minister turn into a demon, conjuring evil fictions allegations, preying on decent citizens as fuel for a political war."

She expressed her outrage, saying Konda Surekha's comments on her husband were shameful.

"Madam Minister, do you rely and believe people with no decency to feed you utterly scandalous stories about my husband without an iota of shame or truth? This is really shameful," Amala added.

Amala asked Rahul Gandhi to restrain his politicians from making such comments and make Surekha retract her "venemous statements" along with an apology to her family.

"If leaders lower themselves into the gutter and behave like criminals, what will happen to our country? Mr Rahul Gandhiji, if you believe in human decency, please restrain your politicians and make your minister retract her venomous statements with an apology to my family. Protect the citizens of this country," the letter stated.

This created a major controversy, drawing criticism from BRS and actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Samantha herself reacted to the remarks and said that her divorce was a "personal matter."

Taking to her Instagram story, she clarified that her divorce was "mutual consent and amicable" and there was no political conspiracy involved. Samantha also requested people to stop speculating about her divorce.

"To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength," the statement read.

Earlier, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni condemned Surekha's remarks, saying that she should not use the lives of movie stars to criticise her opponents, and urged her to respect the privacy of others.

"I strongly condemn the comments of the Minister, Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," Nagarjuna said in a post on X.

Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

They urged fans and media for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

