Nagma Mirajkar: I never thought I would be out so soon

Mumbai, Sep 15 After her surprising eviction from the “Bigg Boss 19” house, former contestant Nagma Mirajkar has penned an emotional note stating that she never thought she would be out so soon and called being part of the show as one of the biggest opportunities of her life.

Nagma took to Instagram, where she shared a snippet from the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

In the caption, she wrote: “Ke dil abhi bhara nahi. I never thought I would be out so soon. Apologies to my fans if I disappointed them.. I wasn’t at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. These are lessons I’ll carry with me forever.”

“Being part of this journey was one of the biggest opportunities of my life, and for that, I am endlessly grateful.”

The actress said that every memory made in the show will remain close to her heart.

“Every laugh, every tear, every silence, and every memory inside will always stay close to my heart. I’ll truly miss the feeling of living in that house.. While my journey ends here, my heart is still inside that house with people I love and respect.”

Nagma said that she will root for her “love” Awez Darbar, who is currently seen as a contestant in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

“I’m going to root for my love, Awez, and I can’t wait to see him shine the way I know he will. And a big shoutout to some amazing souls inside who made this journey special for me!”

She affirmed that “this isn’t an end, it’s just a chapter I’ll forever cherish.”

“Thank you to everyone who sent me love, strength, and prayers.. this journey was mine, but you made it feel like ours. && I loved watching all the edits, it made me so emotional. Forever grateful. Forever learning. Alhamdulillah. Until next time.”

