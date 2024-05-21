Naila Grrewal insists that Rohit Saraf has an 'on-off switch'

Mumbai, May 21 Actress Naila Grrewal, who shares the screen with Rohit Saraf in the upcoming rom-com 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', has revealed that Rohit is quite moody, and has an "on-off switch".

The actress launched the title track of the song along with her co-actors Rohit, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, she said, "Rohit has an on-off switch, and I realised it quite late. With Pashmina and Jibran, I clicked instantly but with Rohit, it took some time".

To this, Rohit said in jest that the actress is projecting it as he has extreme mood swings, as he burst out laughing.

Naila responded in the comic vein saying, "Yeah but now, I've forgiven you".

'Ishq Vishk Rebound', directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, is produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor