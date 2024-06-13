Naila Grrewal Says Her Debut Film and Shiamak Davar Are The Common Factors Between Her and Her Childhood hero, Shahid Kapoor

Rising star Naila Grrewal is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming film "Ishq Vishk Rebound," marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. Naila's decision to join the project was driven by a pivotal factor: her longstanding admiration for Bollywood icon Shahid Kapoor.

Having grown up watching Shahid Kapoor's films, Naila Grrewal has always held him in high regard, seeing him as a source of inspiration. "From his debut in 'Ishq Vishk,' which made him an instant heartthrob, to his critically acclaimed performances in films like 'Jab We Met,' 'Kaminey,' and 'Haider,' Shahid has consistently showcased his versatility and dedication to his craft. Each role he takes on seems to push the boundaries of his acting prowess, and his journey is a testament to his relentless passion and commitment." said Naila Grrewal.

Adding to the synergy between the two actors, both Naila and Shahid are trained dancers from the prestigious Shiamak Davar's Institute for the Performing Arts. This shared background further solidified Naila's enthusiasm for joining the project. "Being trained at Shiamak Davar's institute, like Shahid, created a special connection for me. It's one of the reasons I felt an instant bond with this film," Naila added.

"Ishq Vishk Rebound" is set to be a vibrant and engaging addition to the romantic comedy genre, blending heartfelt emotions with dynamic dance sequences. With Naila Grrewal joining the cast, the film is poised to offer a fresh and exciting experience to audiences worldwide.