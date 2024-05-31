Naila talks about working in a romantic film amid saturation of actioners, thrillers

Mumbai, May 31 Actress Naila Grrewal, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', shared that at a time when the industry is saturated with action and thriller dramas, her movie offers an escape into the world of romance and modern-day relationships.

Naila said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. At a time when the industry is saturated with action-packed and intense thriller dramas, this film offers a delightful escape into the world of romance and modern-day relationships.”

"Working with such a talented cast, including Rohit Saraf, and under the direction of Nipun Avinash, has been an incredible experience," she added.

The actress revealed that this project holds a special place in her heart because it captures the essence of young love and the evolving nature of friendships in today’s world.

"The characters are relatable, and the story is filled with moments that will resonate with the audience on a personal level. It’s a film that reminds us of the joys and challenges of falling in love and navigating relationships," she said.

Naila believes that amid the current trend of high-octane action and thrillers, there’s a yearning for heartfelt, genuine stories about love and human connections.

" 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' aims to fill that void and bring a touch of romance back to the big screen. I can’t wait for the audience to experience this beautiful journey with us when it releases on June 21."

'Ishq Vishk Rebound', directed by Nipun Avinash, explores modern love, relationships, and friendships.

It also features Rohit Saraf. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and his daughter Jaya Taurani, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor