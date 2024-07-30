Nainital's exquisite candles- find out reason the behind their fame

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 : The enchanting beauty, mountains, and sparkling waters of the lake of Nainital are not only what defines it but also its exquisite craft that attracts people across the world.

While Nainital is renowned for its picturesque beauty, the food is heavenly and mouth-watering. However, handmade crafts are also among the checklists of tourists to explore on their trips.

One of them is the candles made here, and tourists often take them back as fond memories of Nainital.

The candles made in Nainital are special as they are not machine-made but are prepared with the love and creativity of craftsmen.

And to get these beautiful candles, one of the shops that can visit and explore the art is Malhotra Candle Shop, one of the oldest shops in Nainital.

Here one can find about 1200 candle designs.

Rajiv Malhotra, who has been in the candle business in Nainital since 1970, told ANI, "All these candles are hand-made by the local people here. There are 1200 types of candles available including aromatic candles, gel candles, and floater candles which are liked very much by the tourists visiting here. And the tourists visiting here take the candles with them as a memory of Nainital."

