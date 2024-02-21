Nakkul Mehta, Arshad Warsi, others pay last respects to late actor Rituraj Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Rituraj Singh passed away on November 19 in Mumbai at the age of 59. The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The renowned actor's final rites took place today (Wednesday), where many well-known celebrities and close friends paid their tributes to him.

Actor Arshad Warsi arrived in a light-coloured kurta white kurta.

Actor Hiten Tejwani arrived with her wife Gauri Pradhan Tejwani.

Actor Nakkul Mehta arrived in a white kurta.

'Anupama' actor Jasveer Kaur arrived in a light-coloured kurti.

Earlier, celebrities took to their social media handles to express their grief at the demise of the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "#rip Rituraj Sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him a few months back on the sets of Baby John. Om Shanti."

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the family....prayers."

Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..."

https://twitter.com/ArshadWarsi/status/1759805914738237862

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, "

"Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? "Kitna baaki tha..." Artists never die. Om Shanti."

https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1759806650310119660

Actor Sonu Sood took to X and wrote, "RIP Bhai #rituraj."

https://twitter.com/SonuSood/status/1759813444516385070

Notably, Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including 'Hitler Didi,' 'Shapath,' 'Aahat,' 'Adaalat,' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' among others.

Apart from that, he was also seen in films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Satyamev Jayate 2' and 'Yaariyan 2'.

He was a part of several web series' including 'The Trial', 'Indian Police Force,' ' Made in Heaven,' 'Bandish Bandits,' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor