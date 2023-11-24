Naman Jain gets candid about his role in 'Crushed 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : 'Crushed 3' actor Naman Jain, who essays the role of Prateek in the web series opened up about his character and how it was to work on the show.

He said, "Prateek is a lover boy yet a kid in his heart. He loves his music as much as he loves his food and he's an interesting kid with dreams and a lot of fun rolling back in his brain. He can't live without his beatboxer girlfriend and loves to participate in the smallest to biggest of places where he can demonstrate his art."

While talking about his co-actors Naman added, "Each of them suits the best to their characters and nobody else could've played these characters better than them, they are all absolutely amazing artists and amazing actors. They are skilled to the extent that they carry on with the entire scene with you, so acting and performing becomes a whole lot easier and better with such actors. They are nonstop fun to be with and I hate the fact that our shoot gets done so quickly because being around them is the happiest feeling I get."

The third season of 'Crushed' follows a group of teenagers who, after finishing their class 10th and 11th exams and waiting for their results, are ready to spend a month at a college in Dehradun as part of an exchange programme.

The series features Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, Arjun Deshwal, and Urvi Singh amongst others, and is created by Dice Media and directed by Mandar Kurundkar.

Crushed Season 3 is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

