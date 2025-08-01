Naman Shaw recalls playing Nakul Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Mumbai, Aug 1 Actor Naman Shaw, who gained the spotlight for playing Nakul Virani in the iconic TV show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, said that the comeback is definitely “creating a lot of excitement."

Expressing his happiness on its return, the actor, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Adit Saxena in Mangal Lakshmi, said, "Kyunki was a massive hit back in those days, and it's amazing to see it still generating buzz 20 years later today. The title track instantly takes me back to those nostalgic times.”

“TV was a huge platform back then, and the show gave us incredible popularity. Its comeback is definitely creating a lot of excitement."

Naman recalled the fun memories from his shoot days.

He added: “And it's great to reconnect with old co-stars. Although I'm not in touch with many from that generation of actors, we keep bumping into each other here and there. I've met Pulkit (Samrat) on a film set where he was an actor and I was part of the production team.”

“I also run into Mouni (Roy) at parties. And then there's Hiten (Tejwani) – we worked together on a web show I was producing. It's always fun to meet old co-stars and reminisce about old times,” he added.

Actress-politician Smriti Irani has reprised the role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay will once again bring Mihir Virani to life on screen.

Others who are seen in the show are Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Ananad, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia and Tanisha Mehta.

On professional front Naman is known for playing important roles in shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, Kairi — Rishta Khatta Meetha, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya among others.

Talking about Mangal Lakshmi, the show is an official adaptation of Kannada TV series Bhagyalakshmi. The series stars Deepika Singh, Sanika Amit, Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta.

