Namik Paul: To me, fitness is something that makes me happy

Mumbai, April 24 'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul, who is seen playing the role of Shiv in the show, is following a strict workout regime on a daily basis for his role.

He doesn't compromise on what he loves to eat by restricting his diet. He works out everyday to look perfect as Shiv in the daily soap.

He shared: "I have always been a fitness enthusiast and I like to keep my body well maintained, but I can't stop eating the food that I love. To me, fitness is something that makes me happy, and I believe in balancing my diet and workout accordingly so that I don't have to compromise on anything. Not being content with what one eats, often leads to mood swings, so I always ensure that I do the appropriate workout while eating everything that I love and balance it out."

Namik made his acting debut with 'Qubool Hai', and gained popularity with his shows such as 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste', 'Ek Deewana Tha', among others. The actor is currently enjoying his stint in 'Lag Ja Gale'.

He added: "I will work out a bit extra if needed but won't compromise on food. I follow a strict workout regime set by my trainer which involves a mix of core workouts, CrossFit, power yoga, cardio, muscle training, and much more. I must add that a good workout session helps kick-start my day in the best way possible and sometimes, after a long, hard day, my workout regime also tends to help me unwind."

Set in Delhi, 'Lag Ja Gale' is a story of Shiv (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl and how due to circumstances they are forced to get married.

'Lag Ja Gale' airs on Zee TV.



