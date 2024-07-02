Namish Taneja visited travel agency in Mathura as client for his role in 'Mishri'

New Delhi, July 2 Actor Namish Taneja, who is all geared up for the release of his new show 'Mishri', shared about the special preparations that he underwent for his role of Raghav, while shooting for the drama in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The show stars Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish as Raghav, and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.

Speaking about the preparations for the role, Namish told IANS: "My character, Raghav, is very honest and runs a business of tours and travels. He is very positive, and his family is his priority. He spreads positivity everywhere, remains happy, and understands relationships."

"We stayed with a family in Mathura, where we learnt about the daily routine of people, how people talk to each other and their language. Since my character runs a tours and travel business, so I went to a tours and travel shop there. I first went there as a client, and then as an owner. So all these preps I did for my role," said Namish, who last featured in the show 'Maitree'.

Talking about any special memory from the shoot of the project, Namish said: "I did parikrama of Barsana in Mathura, so that is the special memory I want to share. And I have deliberately left six kms deliberately so that I can go there once again and complete it."

He further shared that he shares a wonderful bond with Megha. "Our thoughts match, she is mature and understanding," said Namish.

On the relatability factor with his role, Namish added: "Raghav is the same as Namish, but Namish is three-four years older than Raghav. So both are the same, understanding relationships, and families. So it's almost the same."

Residing in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is a living talisman, bringing luck to every occasion she attends. However, her own life is replete with challenges as she fights against her 'kismet ki lakeerein'. Forced to wed her middle-aged uncle by her scheming aunt, Mishri is unexpectedly rescued by Raghav, who reluctantly marries her instead, but his heart belongs to Vaani.

Produced by Square Productions, ‘Mishri’ will premiere on July 3 on Colors.

