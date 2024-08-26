Namitha Vankawala accuses Meenakshi Amman Temple authorities of mistreatment

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26 : Actress and BJP state executive member Namitha Vankawala has publicly accused the staff of the Meenakshi Amman Temple of mistreating her and her husband, Veerendra Chowdary.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday morning as the couple sought to enter the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

According to Vankawala's Isnatgram post, temple officials demanded proof of her religious affiliation before granting entry.

In the Instagram caption, she expressed her dismay, "Vanakkam. For the very first time, I felt alienated in my own country and in my own place that I needed to prove myself as a Hindu!"

Vankawala criticized the manner in which she was questioned, describing the officials as "very rude and arrogant."

She also highlighted that she had visited various temples, including Tirupati, without encountering such scrutiny.

"It is unclear why the Meenakshi Amman Temple authorities alone would request proof of religion," she said in the video.

She further requested that P K Sekar Babu, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, intervene and address the situation.

Despite the troubling experience, she thanked the police team for assisting her and ensuring a safe visit.

